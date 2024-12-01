2025 4-star safety Lagonza Hayward decommits from Tennessee football

Tennessee's 2025 class just took a hit.
The Vols lost the commitment of four-star safety Lagonza Hayward. He was the No. 10 player at his position and ranked No. 116 nationally.
Hayward is from Lyons, Georgia where he was ranked the No. 14 player in the state for this cycle.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Hayward initially committed to Tennessee on July 27, 2024 and stuck with the commitment through the 2024 regular season.
He continued to hear from Georgia throughout his commitment but tweeted on Nov. 13 "I’M NOT FLIPPING 🍊".
In the recently updated Rivals250, Hayward was ranked as fourth-best commit in Tennessee's class. He landed behind only five-star David Sanders Jr. and four stars Da'Saahn Brame and Mariyon Dye.
Tennessee still holds commitments from defensive backs Onis Konanbanny, Tre Poteat, Dylan Lewis, Sidney Walton and Tyler Redmond. However, Konanbanny took a visit to Florida toward the end of the regular season.
Tennessee does still hold 24 total commitments in the class. This includes one five star, 12 four stars and 11 three stars.
The Vols' class ranks No. 9 in the country and No. 6 in the SEC.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.