2025 5-star OL David Sanders Jr. taking another visit to Tennessee football
Tennessee football will host the top uncommitted player in the 2025 class this weekend as reported by Adam Friedman of Rivals.com.
Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. will be taking a visit to Knoxville during the final weekend of May as he approaches a highly-anticipated decision.
His mother told Friedman of this development.
Sanders has been a priority for Tennessee for the majority of the recruitment of the 2025 class. The Vols extended their offer to him on April 1, 2022, and have repeatedly hosted him since then.
The Rivals database lists him as having either visited or planning to visit four times since April. He made his way just before the Orange and White Spring Game on April 6 and returned for the event on April 13.
Along with this weekend's visit, he also has an official visit set up with Tennessee for June 14.
As the No. 2 overall recruit in the class, the current commits the Vols have reeled in have been focused on peer recruiting him to Knoxville. This begins with four-star quarterback George MacIntyre.
MacIntyre spoke with VolReport in April following his appearance in the UA Next Camp and updated his list of peer recruiting goals that included Sanders.
"We definitely need all the in-state guys," MacIntyre said. "There's a lot of names that are in there. I'd say two of the biggest national guys is David Sanders for sure, Jaime Ffrench is another one. Those are big time guys that we really need."
Sanders named a Top 6 schools on March 2 that included Tennessee. The Vols were joined by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina.
Following the announcement, he spoke with Friedman and discussed his view on the Tennessee.
"They have an amazing future ahead of them, I believe, with Nico (Iamaleava) at quarterback and then they have George coming in that 2025 class," Sanders said. "I just think the future is very, very bright for the University of Tennessee. They've done an amazing job getting to know me as a person, getting to know me as a player, and getting to know my family as well. Their overall way of recruiting has been amazing and I just love everybody inside the program as far as offensive line coach, receiver coaches, the general managers and everybody. It has been amazing.”
