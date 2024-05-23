Tennessee football will host the top uncommitted player in the 2025 class this weekend as reported by Adam Friedman of Rivals.com. Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. will be taking a visit to Knoxville during the final weekend of May as he approaches a highly-anticipated decision. His mother told Friedman of this development. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41LXN0YXIgT1QgRGF2aWQgU2FuZGVycyB3aWxsIGJlIGF0IFRlbm5l c3NlZSB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQgZm9yIGFuIHVub2ZmaWNpYWwgdmlzaXQsIHBl ciBoaXMgbW90aGVyPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1laaDF2cEpoV0gi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZWmgxdnBKaFdIPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZh bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5l eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZW5uZXNzZWVSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRlbm5lc3NlZVJpdmFsczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBZGFtIEZyaWVkbWFuIChAUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3OTM2 MzIwNDA0NDcwMjk0MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIzLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sanders has been a priority for Tennessee for the majority of the recruitment of the 2025 class. The Vols extended their offer to him on April 1, 2022, and have repeatedly hosted him since then. The Rivals database lists him as having either visited or planning to visit four times since April. He made his way just before the Orange and White Spring Game on April 6 and returned for the event on April 13. Along with this weekend's visit, he also has an official visit set up with Tennessee for June 14.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZW5uZXNzZWUgNOKtkO+4jyBRQiBjb21taXQgR2VvcmdlIE1hY0lu dHlyZSAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2VNYWNJ bnR5cjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnZU1hY0ludHlyNjwv YT4pIGFuZCA14q2Q77iPIHVuY29tbWl0dGVkIE9MIERhdmlkIFNhbmRlcnMg SnIuICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlkTFNhbmRl cnNKcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGF2aWRMU2FuZGVyc0pyPC9h PikgYXQgdGhlIE9yYW5nZSBhbmQgV2hpdGUgR2FtZSDipLXvuI88YnI+PGJy PvCfk7g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VVnpMZ2lGVUxVIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vVVZ6TGdpRlVMVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1hhZjdQUWhhQ2ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YYWY3UFFoYUNnPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gU3lsdmlhIChAUnlhblRTeWx2aWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhblRTeWx2aWEvc3RhdHVzLzE3Nzkz MTkwMTgxNzM5MTkzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTQs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=