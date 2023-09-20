2025 Alabama SDE E’Mauri Smiley takes visit to Knoxville
As Tennessee beat Austin Peay on Saturday, it hosted a number of prospects who were interested to learn more about the program.
2025 defensive end E’Mauri Smiley was one of the recruits present for the Vols win. He is a 6-foot-1, 244-pound strong-side defensive end from Opelika High School in Alabama.
Smiley had a great time during his visit getting to watch the Vols win. He loved the atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium. This aspect stood out to him compared to other schools.
“My visit was great," said Smiley. "Neyland’s atmosphere was amazing and it stands out from most schools.”
The visit helped move Tennessee up his list because of how much love the fans were showing. He also liked how the staff made it feel like home.
Right now he is attracting interest from many schools including Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt along with the Vols.
He has built a strong relationship so far with a few coaches on the staff.
Senior Defensive Analyst Levorn Harbin and Defensive Analyst Danny O’Rourke are two of the coaches he has connected with the most.
Biggest takeaway from the visit?
During the visit, Smiley really enjoyed how the coaches made him feel. He was also a huge fan of the overall atmosphere during the game.
“What stood out to me is the overall atmosphere and the feeling that the coaches give you," said Smiley. "And the atmosphere was so electric.”
After this visit, he hopes to make it back to Knoxville in the future. He also plans to make trips to Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Kentucky.
Right now, Smiley intends on taking his recruitment slow as he doesn’t want to rush the process. He is focused on finding the school that’s best for him.
