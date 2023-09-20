As Tennessee beat Austin Peay on Saturday, it hosted a number of prospects who were interested to learn more about the program. 2025 defensive end E’Mauri Smiley was one of the recruits present for the Vols win. He is a 6-foot-1, 244-pound strong-side defensive end from Opelika High School in Alabama. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Smiley had a great time during his visit getting to watch the Vols win. He loved the atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium. This aspect stood out to him compared to other schools. "My visit was great," said Smiley. "Neyland's atmosphere was amazing and it stands out from most schools." The visit helped move Tennessee up his list because of how much love the fans were showing. He also liked how the staff made it feel like home. Right now he is attracting interest from many schools including Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt along with the Vols. He has built a strong relationship so far with a few coaches on the staff. Senior Defensive Analyst Levorn Harbin and Defensive Analyst Danny O'Rourke are two of the coaches he has connected with the most.

Biggest takeaway from the visit?