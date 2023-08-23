Since August 1, the recruiting process for current juniors has really caught fire and began to heat up as there are now less restrictions around contact between coaches and prospects from the 2025 class. Tennessee turned the heat up on several juniors recently – also offering some new names out of the 2025 class. Montgomery Academy (Ala.) wide receiver Derrick "DJ" Vinson already holds a handful of offers. VolReport caught up with him to talk about his recruitment and a recent offer from a school with an explosive offense. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION "My recruitment is going great," Vinson told VolReport. "So far, I'm getting a lot of interest from colleges."

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, the junior pass-catcher has a very appealing frame to college coaches. Vinson has nice height and possesses a frame that could add some nice muscle weight as his high school years wrap-up. VolReport took a close look at the sophomore film of the Alabama native – and quite a few things stand out as the tape rolls.

Vinson was raw in a lot of areas, but also did a lot of good things and showed very promising signs. Being a natural athlete has helped Vinson on his journey of being a Power Five-level prospect. That journey is very feasible as the mission can be completed, especially with the colleges that are showing an interest. "The colleges that have shown the most interest have been Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Kentucky," Vinson said. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Commit Alert: Vols land 2024 four-star Alabama defensive end Jordan Ross The jump off the ball is pretty impressive as there appears to be no wasted strides. The ability to track the ball in air and make the proper judgments on the location, while deciding how to attack the ball, is a solid trait to have at the position. For a young receiver to understand and correctly utilize body control when going up for a ball is something special. Not all of the schools mentioned above have extended offers just yet, although Arkansas and Tennessee have – along with Alabama State, Appalachian State and North Alabama. The Vols were the latest program to offer the fast-rising athlete. "When Coach Dog (Aaron Amaama) offered me, I was excited," Vinson told VolReport.

