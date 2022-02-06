2025 ATH Jarcoby Hopson 'excited' to pick up Tennessee offer

Jarcoby Hopson is a name you need to get to know.

The 2025 prospect hailing from Horn Lake, Miss. started as a freshman this season in the defensive backfield. He’s 6-foot-3, weighing 205 pounds and already has three offers.

Most recently, it was Tennessee throwing its hat in the ring during Saturday’s Junior day activities.

“It was a big moment. I’m always watching Tennessee on TV,” the safety said of receiving the offer. “One of my favorite players, Alvin Kamara, came from Tennessee. I just love it here. I love the weight room and everything about this place.”

Jerry Mack is the lead recruiter for the youngster, having stopped by his school to speak with him already. The running backs coach was the one who extended the offer on Saturday.

“The first thing he said to me was that I’m a big dude,” the freshman said. “He likes that I’m big, I can move and that I can guard. I can cover. He knows when I hit someone, I’m going to make them feel it.

“When I got the offer, they told me congratulations and that they want me to become a Tennessee Volunteer.”