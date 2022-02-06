2025 ATH Jarcoby Hopson 'excited' to pick up Tennessee offer
Jarcoby Hopson is a name you need to get to know.
The 2025 prospect hailing from Horn Lake, Miss. started as a freshman this season in the defensive backfield. He’s 6-foot-3, weighing 205 pounds and already has three offers.
Most recently, it was Tennessee throwing its hat in the ring during Saturday’s Junior day activities.
“It was a big moment. I’m always watching Tennessee on TV,” the safety said of receiving the offer. “One of my favorite players, Alvin Kamara, came from Tennessee. I just love it here. I love the weight room and everything about this place.”
Jerry Mack is the lead recruiter for the youngster, having stopped by his school to speak with him already. The running backs coach was the one who extended the offer on Saturday.
“The first thing he said to me was that I’m a big dude,” the freshman said. “He likes that I’m big, I can move and that I can guard. I can cover. He knows when I hit someone, I’m going to make them feel it.
“When I got the offer, they told me congratulations and that they want me to become a Tennessee Volunteer.”
Hopson led Horn Lake on defense this past season, tallying a team-high 67 tackles with two interceptions. His brother, Jarnorris Hopson, is a three-star wide receiver who just signed with Mississippi State in the 2022 cycle.
Thus, Mississippi State has already offered younger brother Jarcoby, along with Ole Miss and now Tennessee.
“I love it,” Hopson said of the early interest from Southeastern Conference programs. “It motivates me that I can do it.”
On film, the rising sophomore is raw but athletic. He shows a good sense of awareness and has good mobility. As Hopson continues to mature over the final three years of varsity football, his agility and overall speed will prosper.
But the physical makeup is unquestioned, as the 2025 recruit already packs a punch when going downhill to thud up the ball-carrier.
Unlike the previous class, Tennessee’s coaches are now able to get in on the ground-floor moving forward. That’s the case with Hopson here as the Vols are just his third offer. Mack, Josh Heupel and the rest of the Volunteer staff now have three years to build the relationship.
Still, Tennessee is ahead of the game by offering so early and getting the talented defensive back on campus.
“I like the way they talk to their players and how they are so connected to the fan base,” the prospect said leaving campus Saturday. “I loved the facilities. They are the best I’ve seen so far. And the basketball game was very hype. A lot of energy in there.”