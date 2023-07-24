Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) offensive guard Chauncey Gooden will make another trip to Knoxville for the Vols' cookout event on July 29. The four-star is a part of the talented in-state target list for Tennessee in the 2025 recruiting cycle. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

RELATIONSHIP WITH TENNESSEE

As Lipscomb Academy continued its growth into one of the premier high school football programs in the nation, Gooden thrived along the offensive line – where he saw his offer list explode. Tennessee was Gooden's first offer – and the Vols have continued to recruit him at a high level. Projecting as an interior offensive lineman at the college level, Gooden has returned the favor with several trips to Knoxville, including working out with the Vols' staff during a camp at the end of June. Now, Gooden returns as a significant part of a long, talented list of underclassmen coming for the recruiting event this coming weekend.

A BUSY RECRUITMENT PROCESS