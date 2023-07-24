2025 four-star in-state OL Chauncey Gooden locks in another Tennessee visit
Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) offensive guard Chauncey Gooden will make another trip to Knoxville for the Vols' cookout event on July 29.
The four-star is a part of the talented in-state target list for Tennessee in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
RELATIONSHIP WITH TENNESSEE
As Lipscomb Academy continued its growth into one of the premier high school football programs in the nation, Gooden thrived along the offensive line – where he saw his offer list explode.
Tennessee was Gooden's first offer – and the Vols have continued to recruit him at a high level. Projecting as an interior offensive lineman at the college level, Gooden has returned the favor with several trips to Knoxville, including working out with the Vols' staff during a camp at the end of June.
Now, Gooden returns as a significant part of a long, talented list of underclassmen coming for the recruiting event this coming weekend.
A BUSY RECRUITMENT PROCESS
Gooden has risen to become one of the top interior offensive lineman recruits in the entire 2025 class and boasts an outstanding offer list to reflect that.
Tennessee will continue to battle programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon as it hopes to eventually land the four-star's commitment.
Getting Gooden back on campus in Knoxville again is another move in the right direction for the Vols' chances of landing him.
