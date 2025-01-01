VFL QB Josh Dobbs to start for 49ers in final week of NFL regular season

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Photo by Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

Tennessee will be represented by a starting quarterback in the NFL this week. Following 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffering an elbow injury in San Francisco's Monday night loss to the Lions, former Vol Josh Dobbs has been named the starter for the final week of the season. Dobbs' 49ers squad will face off with the Cardinals in Arizona at 4:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 5. Both teams are already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Dobbs attempted his first pass of the season in the final stages of the loss to Detroit after Purdy was injured. His first throw was a completion to his former college teammate and former Tennessee standout Jauan Jennings. The tackle on the play was made by another former Vol Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The next play was also a completion to Jennings. He would finish the game with seven catches for 67 yards. Dobbs capped off his lone drive of the game with a rushing touchdown. His final stat line finished at 3-of-4 passing for 35 yards along with the seven-yard touchdown scamper. This is Dobbs' first season with the 49ers. He previously played and started for both the Vikings and Cardinals last season. He threw for a total of 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 appearances. He also ran for six touchdowns but threw 10 interceptions. Dobbs previously spent time with the Browns, Titans, Lions, Jaguars and Steelers. Pittsburgh selected him with the 135th pick to make him a fourth-round selection in the 2017 class. At Tennessee, Dobbs was a Second-Team All-SEC member in 2016. He appeared in 37 games where he threw for 7,138 yards with 53 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also ran for 2,160 yards and 32 scores.