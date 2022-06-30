2025 OL Brayden Jacobs details Vols camp, offer

Former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs has been spotted on Tennessee’s campus twice in recent months. Not as a scout or in a coaching role, but as a parent. His son, Brayden Jacobs, will be one of the more sought after offensive linemen in the 2025 class and is already making the rounds.

Earlier this month, the younger Jacobs was back on Rocky Top competing in the Big Man camp. He was here in April watching the Vols take part in a spring practice session and now has gone through the ringer with position coach Glen Elarbee and assistants in a camp setting.

“It was great being back here,” the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder told Volquest after the workout. “The facilities are all the same, of course, but it was great to get some work in with the offensive coaches here. They had a great set of drills and are great coaches. It was a lot of fun.

“It feels very familiar being here again. It feels like I can be here and be comfortable with where I am.”

It was an educational day for the prospect, learning from coaches in the Southeastern Conference on how to better his craft. The St. Francis School standout picked up on several things form the Tennessee coaching staff that will better himself for the season come fall.

“I learned that I have two habits and I actually broke them today,” Jacobs said. “I was shooting from the outside – instead of having my hands in – and to have my hands up instead of resting on my thighs while I’m kicking.”

Elarbee and staff were extremely complimentary of the rising sophomore during the workout.