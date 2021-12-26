2025 QB Madden Iamaleava talks Vol interest after visit and offer

Los Angeles, California quarterback Madden Iamaleava only plays sparingly, but that's because his big brother Nico is the current bluechip signal caller. the Iamaleava brothers were in Knoxville last month to check out Josh Heupel and his Vols and Madden was blown away.

"It was great," Iamaleava said. "Getting this experience at such a young age and having my big brother up there leading the way and opening up the doors for me to be able to experience it all is a blessing."

Madden was able to get in to plenty of games this fall thanks to big leads with Nico leading the way. It's a luxury both on and off the field.

"Going into the game we know I'm going to be in by halftime if things go well," Iamaleava said. "He goes in and blows them out by halftime and then I'm able to get in and put up another 30. It's a super fun thing playing with my older brother."

The younger Iamaleava was blown away by his visit to Knoxville. From driving around at night down on the river to the game day atmosphere.

"I love Tennessee," Iamaleava said. "Definitely at the top of my list right now for sure. It's a great atmosphere. I love the family and how super warm it is here with everyone."