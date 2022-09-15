2025 Rivals100: Where do Tennessee’s top recruits rank?
The first edition of the 2025 Rivals100 dropped Wednesday. Tennessee has taken a proactive approach to the class by already offering 82 sophomores, with 42 making the Rivals100.
Here's where some of Tennessee's top targets rank on the new list.
Four-star Pennsylvania defensive end Zahir Mathis is the sixth-best prospect in the nation. Tennessee offered him earlier this month – on September 5. Mathis is a freak athlete and dominant pass rusher. His power off the edge separates him from others in the class.
Four-star defensive end Armondo Blount is the No. 6 player in the nation. He's a key piece in the talented Dillard High School (Fla.) defense that also features 2024 four-star Antione Jackson. Miami was the first to offer Blount and appears to be the early leader in his recruitment.
Blount's stock ascended during the spring when he picked up significant offers from Tennessee and Alabama. He was named one of the top defensive linemen during one-on-ones at the Rivals Camp this summer in Atlanta.
Florida native DJ Pickett is the No. 9 player in the Rivals100. The four-star safety has 39 offers as a sophomore. He's a versatile and rangy athlete that can be inserted anywhere in the secondary. Pickett's skillset places him among the top players in Florida, regardless of class. Tennessee offered Pickett last October.
Four-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah enters the Rivals100 as the No. 16 player in the nation. He contributes as a pass catcher and kick returner at Woodward Academy (Ga.).
Abdullah is an explosive playmaker that can take the top off a defense. Tennessee offered him on May 2, and Abdullah visited in June.
Jordon Davison is the top-ranked Californian in the 2025 class, coming in at No. 18. The four-star is also the top running back in the initial rankings and dominated at the Rivals underclassmen challenge this summer. Tennessee extended an offer to Davison in May.
Michael Tollefson comes in at No. 20 in the rankings. He is one of three pro-style quarterbacks in the top-20 list. This summer, he visited Knoxville and camped with the Vols. Tennessee offered him in person after the camp.
Tollefson possesses rare arm talent and extends plays well with his legs. There's a long way to go in this cycle, but he is a candidate to step into five-star territory eventually.
Jadon Perlotte enters the rankings at No. 47. As an underclassman, he's already carved out a role in a top-ten nationally-ranked program at Buford High School (Ga.).
The Georgia native is known for his versatility and work ethic. Perlotte is a lengthy linebacker that can cover well and play various roles on defense.
The Vols offered the four-star after his freshman season.
Ethan Utley is a notable in-state prospect for the Volunteers. He's one of two in-state prospects on the list and enters the rankings at No. 73.
The Volunteers entered Utley's recruitment early, offering in September of his freshman year. The Vols view Utley as a priority target in the 2025 class and hosted him for a visit on campus in March.
The Nashville-area prospect seemed to enjoy his time in Knoxville:
Before entering high school, Justus Terry was already one of his class's most well-known high school players. In May 2021, he went viral for this photo:
The Vols offered Terry on May 10, after his freshman season.
Pass rush trainer Dez Walker has worked with Terry over the past year. Walker raved about the four-star, telling VolReport, "Justus Terry is a heavy-handed, powerful player. I'm excited for his future, even beyond the high school level. He has a positive mindset, wanting to learn and add new techniques to his skill set."
Walker added, "He can be a versatile defensive lineman who can play from a five-technique down to a shade. With his mass and size, he moves extremely well. He's a hard player to matchup against for offensive linemen."
Tennessee has been aggressive in the 2025 class and has offered nearly half of the Rivals100. Coach Josh Heupel and his staff are already developing key early relationships with prospects across the nation.
Check back for more 2025 recruiting coverage on VolReport.
