The first edition of the 2025 Rivals100 dropped Wednesday. Tennessee has taken a proactive approach to the class by already offering 82 sophomores, with 42 making the Rivals100. Here's where some of Tennessee's top targets rank on the new list.

Four-star Pennsylvania defensive end Zahir Mathis is the sixth-best prospect in the nation. Tennessee offered him earlier this month – on September 5. Mathis is a freak athlete and dominant pass rusher. His power off the edge separates him from others in the class.

Four-star defensive end Armondo Blount is the No. 6 player in the nation. He's a key piece in the talented Dillard High School (Fla.) defense that also features 2024 four-star Antione Jackson. Miami was the first to offer Blount and appears to be the early leader in his recruitment. Blount's stock ascended during the spring when he picked up significant offers from Tennessee and Alabama. He was named one of the top defensive linemen during one-on-ones at the Rivals Camp this summer in Atlanta.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgc3RlcHBpbiBtZSBhbmQgc2hhcSB3ZWFyIHRoZSBzYW1lIHNp emXwn6a28J+PviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQnpJd29Razh1diI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J6SXdvUWs4dXY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJt b25kbyBCbG91bnQgKEBBcm1vbmRvQmxvdW50KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FybW9uZG9CbG91bnQvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjcyOTc2NzM5 NDU4MjUyODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDYsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Florida native DJ Pickett is the No. 9 player in the Rivals100. The four-star safety has 39 offers as a sophomore. He's a versatile and rangy athlete that can be inserted anywhere in the secondary. Pickett's skillset places him among the top players in Florida, regardless of class. Tennessee offered Pickett last October.

Four-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah enters the Rivals100 as the No. 16 player in the nation. He contributes as a pass catcher and kick returner at Woodward Academy (Ga.). Abdullah is an explosive playmaker that can take the top off a defense. Tennessee offered him on May 2, and Abdullah visited in June.

Jordon Davison is the top-ranked Californian in the 2025 class, coming in at No. 18. The four-star is also the top running back in the initial rankings and dominated at the Rivals underclassmen challenge this summer. Tennessee extended an offer to Davison in May.

Michael Tollefson comes in at No. 20 in the rankings. He is one of three pro-style quarterbacks in the top-20 list. This summer, he visited Knoxville and camped with the Vols. Tennessee offered him in person after the camp. Tollefson possesses rare arm talent and extends plays well with his legs. There's a long way to go in this cycle, but he is a candidate to step into five-star territory eventually.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAsIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBh biBvZmZlciBmcm9tIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIFRlbm5lc3NlZS4g8J+N ijxicj5HbyBWb2xzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR0JPP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R0JPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoam9z aGhldXBlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSGFsemxl P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEhhbHpsZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaXRjaF9NaWxpdGVsbG8/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pdGNoX01pbGl0ZWxsbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXJlZF9wZWVyeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFyZWRfcGVlcnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnlhbkNhbGxhaGFuMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSeWFuQ2FsbGFoYW4yNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQXVzdGluUHJpY2VsZXNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBB dXN0aW5QcmljZWxlc3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vc2poaHNmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2poaHNm b290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aERhbm55MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRGFubnkxMDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dKOTg3RnNOb28iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9HSjk4N0ZzTm9vPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hhZWwg4oCc QnV0dGVy4oCdIFRvbGxlZnNvbiAoQEJ1dHRlclRvbGxlZnNvbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdXR0ZXJUb2xsZWZzb24vc3RhdHVz LzE1NDEyMDgyOTU1NzAwODM4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jadon Perlotte enters the rankings at No. 47. As an underclassman, he's already carved out a role in a top-ten nationally-ranked program at Buford High School (Ga.). The Georgia native is known for his versatility and work ethic. Perlotte is a lengthy linebacker that can cover well and play various roles on defense. The Vols offered the four-star after his freshman season.

Ethan Utley is a notable in-state prospect for the Volunteers. He's one of two in-state prospects on the list and enters the rankings at No. 73. The Volunteers entered Utley's recruitment early, offering in September of his freshman year. The Vols view Utley as a priority target in the 2025 class and hosted him for a visit on campus in March. The Nashville-area prospect seemed to enjoy his time in Knoxville:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmlkZHkmIzM5O2QgYXQgVVQgdG9kYXkg8J+YhSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoam9zaGhldXBlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoR29sZXNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaEdvbGVzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lN OVJsVDhOanIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95TTlSbFQ4TmpyPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEV0aGFuIFV0bGV5IChARXRoYW5VdGxleTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXRoYW5VdGxleTEvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDAzMDg1 MDgyNDMyODgwNjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNiwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Before entering high school, Justus Terry was already one of his class's most well-known high school players. In May 2021, he went viral for this photo:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciB0b25pZ2h0cyB3b3Jrb3V08J+SqvCfj74gSeKAmW0gcmVh ZHkgdG8gc3RhcnQgbXkgZnJlc2htYW4geWVhciBhdCBNYW5jaGVzdGVyIEhp Z2ggU2Nob29sICEgOXRoIEdyYWRlIEltIENvbWluZ/Cfkq8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3YzMVZFcWJEWDMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92MzFW RXFiRFgzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3R1cyDigJxKYXnigJ0gVGVycnkg KEBKdXN0dXNUZXJyeTgwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0p1c3R1c1RlcnJ5ODAvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTczODc3NDM3MjI4ODkyMTY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Vols offered Terry on May 10, after his freshman season. Pass rush trainer Dez Walker has worked with Terry over the past year. Walker raved about the four-star, telling VolReport, "Justus Terry is a heavy-handed, powerful player. I'm excited for his future, even beyond the high school level. He has a positive mindset, wanting to learn and add new techniques to his skill set." Walker added, "He can be a versatile defensive lineman who can play from a five-technique down to a shade. With his mass and size, he moves extremely well. He's a hard player to matchup against for offensive linemen."