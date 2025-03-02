2025 SEC Tournament bracket revealed, Lady Vols open play on Wednesday

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The tournament takes place in Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It begins March 5 and finishes on March 9.

Tennessee will play as the 9-seed in the event after an 8-8 finish to conference play.

The Lady Vols now know their spot in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

The Lady Vols' first matchup will be with Texas A&M, the 16-seed. The Aggies finish last in the SEC after a 3-13 season in SEC play.

Tip-off is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

The last time Tennessee played Texas A&M was its opening game of SEC play. On Jan. 2 in College Station, the Lady Vols trounced the Aggies 91-78. Jewel Spear led Tennessee with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field.

If the Lady Vols survive the opening game, they'll play the first game of day two, as well. This time, 8-seed Vanderbilt stands in their way.

Tip-off is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

The last time Tennessee played the Commodores was a loss. The Lady Vols went to Nashville and fell at the buzzer, 71-70, on Jan. 19. Talaysia Cooper led Tennessee in scoring with 22 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field.

If Tennessee can make its way to the quarterfinals, it'd be top-seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks tied for first with Texas but won a coin flip for seeding. That game is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

South Carolina beat the Lady Vols 70-63 in Knoxville on Jan. 27. Tennessee was led by Ruby Whitehorn's 12 points.

Likely semifinal opponents are 4-seed Kentucky and 5-seed Oklahoma. Top teams that'd line up for a championship game are 2-seed Texas and 3-seed LSU.

Tennessee is currently projected as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament but may drop to the 5-seed line following its losses to Kentucky and Georgia.