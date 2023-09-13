Usually, the nation's top recruits transfer into a program like Mater Dei (Calif.) – not out of it. However, 2025 three-star offensive lineman Peter Langi did just that to return home and take on a leadership role in Archbishop Riordan (Calif.) High School's football program.

"My time at Mater Dei was good," Langi told VolReport. "I feel like it helped me accomplish some of my goals, play at the highest level of high school football in the nation, and really brought a lot of attention to me and my abilities in this wonderful game of football. ... I'm truly thankful for that. "What I am trying to accomplish at Riordan is leadership and motivation – not only to my teammates and coaches, but to my whole school and the whole Riordan community because I have the experience from being at one of the top schools in the country academically and athletically for my first two years of high school. ... I know what it takes. I know the expectations and the hard work it takes to be the school that everyone knows and wants to go to." As Langi takes on that leadership role, he has seen his recruitment blossom – including receiving an offer from Tennessee recently.

"Getting that text early in the morning from Coach (Aaron) Amaama to call him had me shook and excited to talk because that was our first time talking," Langi said. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2025 three-star Maryland WR Giyahni Kontosis 'loved it' at Tennessee As Langi began to build on his relationship with Coach Amaama, there was one thing that seized the three-star's attention: His ties to the Polynesian community. "It really meant a lot coming from another Polynesian and talking about the culture and the Polynesian family that they are building over there," Langi said. "The offer really meant a lot, and I’m truly grateful. The relationship that we have built ever since has been great."

