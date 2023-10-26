2025 tight end Emaree Winston updates recruitment and interest in Tennessee
Three-star Tennessee target Emaree Winston has been used all over the field on the offensive side of the ball for Calhoun (Ga.).
He has shined while doing so and paces tight ends in the state of Georgia in the receiving game.
His skillset was on full display as his team traveled to Dalton in a highly anticipated matchup. Following the game, he caught up with VolReport to discuss where things stand in his recruitment.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The tight end recruit recently announced a top schools list that consisted of six programs — including Tennessee. Winston told VolReport that his relationships with the coaches placed those six schools ahead of the rest.
When it comes to Tennessee, his best relationship is with tight ends coaches Alec Abeln and David Weeks.
"The communication has been great ever since the new staff came in," said Winston. "Their message has been they want me and that I'm very versatile and can be used in that offense. They run a lot of motion and I run a lot of motion here."
Winston made it back to Knoxville to see Tennessee's offense in action against Texas A&M, where he was able to see how he could be used first-hand.
"The tights end moving around stood out to me," said Winston.
Despite the announcement of the top six, schools have not stopped recruiting the standout.
"A lot of schools (are still trying to get my attention)," said Winston. "I'd say like thirty of the forty offers I have."
As he continues to receive interest and work through the recruiting process, he will take more visits.
This includes coming back to Tennessee later in the year.
"I'll be at Kansas State at Texas (Nov. 4) and Georgia at Tennessee (Nov. 18)," said Winston.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––