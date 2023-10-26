Three-star Tennessee target Emaree Winston has been used all over the field on the offensive side of the ball for Calhoun (Ga.). He has shined while doing so and paces tight ends in the state of Georgia in the receiving game. His skillset was on full display as his team traveled to Dalton in a highly anticipated matchup. Following the game, he caught up with VolReport to discuss where things stand in his recruitment. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The tight end recruit recently announced a top schools list that consisted of six programs — including Tennessee. Winston told VolReport that his relationships with the coaches placed those six schools ahead of the rest. When it comes to Tennessee, his best relationship is with tight ends coaches Alec Abeln and David Weeks. "The communication has been great ever since the new staff came in," said Winston. "Their message has been they want me and that I'm very versatile and can be used in that offense. They run a lot of motion and I run a lot of motion here."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoVG9wIDbwn5qoPGJyPjxicj5Gb3VyIPCfjJ8gVEUgRW1hcmVl IFdpbnN0b24gbmFycm93cyBoaXMgbGlzdCBkb3duIHRvIHNpeCBzY2hvb2xz IDxicj48YnI+VGhlIEZpbmFsaXN0czogPGJyPjxicj4tIFVTQyA8YnI+LSBV Q0YgPGJyPi0gVGVubmVzc2VlIDxicj4tIE9oaW8gU3RhdGUgPGJyPi0gTm9y dGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEgPGJyPi1DaW5jaW5uYXRpIDxicj48YnI+V2luc3RvbiBp cyBjbG9zZSB0byBhIGRlY2lzaW9u4oCmIHdoZXJlIHdpbGwgaGUgZ28/IPCf pLfigI3imYLvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hGNldhRnBwZ3Ui PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YRjZXYUZwcGd1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJp dmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S aXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTIyMjE0NjQ2ODQ5OTkwMDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=