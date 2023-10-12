"The visit was awesome," said Pritchett. "The thing that caught my attention was really just how big the stadium was and the support the fans showed. I felt very welcomed"

His time on Rocky Top did not disappoint as the Vols took the game 41-20.

Marshall Pritchett made the trip to Knoxville to visit Tennessee as it hosted South Carolina .

"His message is that he thinks I can be a playmaker in space and a guy that can and will be able to make a difference in the perimeter blocking game," said Pritchett.

"I ran into Coach Abeln briefly on the Vol Walk and he said he would catch up to me on the field," said Pritchett. "Flash forward fifteen minutes, I was taking a video and he walked up. We had a brief talk and he said that he had a chance to watch my recent film and was very impressed with the jump I made as a prospect from last year to now."

When it came time for the football game, Pritchett was blown away by the atmosphere he witnessed.

"It was probably the best I have ever seen," said Pritchett. "The fans in Knoxville are like a 12th man out there. You could see the players really feeding off their energy."

He also kept an eye out for how the tight ends were being used during the game.

Both Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles are big parts of the Vols' game plan every week.

"I love the way Jacob Warren is used, along with the other tight ends," said Pritchett. "I'm very confident in my ability and I believe when I'm out on the perimeter with space to work, I can make a big difference. I like how Tennessee gives the tight ends a chance to do such."

While taking in that atmosphere, he was able to connect with some other recruits and current teammates as well as a Vols commit.

"I was with my guys Patrick Williams, Onis Konanbanny, and Walker Bryson," said Pritchett. "Braylon Staley is someone I have talked to briefly about UT. With us both being from South Carolina, that's someone I'm going to go to with any questions."

While he is originally from South Carolina, he plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia.

The transition has gone well, as the Eagles are currently 8-0 on the season.

"It's gone smooth moving to Georgia," said Pritchett. "I had a chip on my shoulder to prove I belonged and I feel my presence was felt immediately. Like I said before, I'm confident in my ability and I'm excited to continue putting up numbers on the way to a state championship."

As the season progresses, he will continue taking visits as he works towards a decision.

"(I want to have a decision made by) sometime in the spring or summer," said Pritchett. "I want to lock my spot in but I also want to take official visits, so we will just have to see."