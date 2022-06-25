2025 WR Koby Howard turning heads
Tennessee’s coaching staff has done an admirable job of getting top underclassmen to campus to camp over the past few weeks, one of the most impressive was 2025 wide receiver prospect Koby Howard. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news