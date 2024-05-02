2026 3-star WR Ryan Mosley adds Tennessee offer in midst of busy April
The month of April has been very busy to say the least for one rising junior in Georgia.
2026 three-star Carrolton (Ga.) wide receiver Ryan Mosley holds over 20 offers to date. Schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Austin Peay, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, many others and now Tennessee have offered the talented wide-out the opportunity to play at their school.
VolReport first connected with Mosley in early April and had the chance to circle back around recently to get a good insight on the recruitment and interest in a specific school.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound playmaker has been quietly blowing up and picking up interest from schools all across the country.
On April 11, Mosley announced that the Vols had extended an offer.
"Finally getting an offer from Tennessee had me speechless," said Mosley. "I have been waiting on that offer for years, now. The relationship has been great, I continued to visit and attend camps over the years, so they remembered me. I'm looking forward to getting closer with the coaches and staff."
The coaches encouraged Mosley to continue working and to never be satisfied with where he is at.
Complacency produces bad habits and limits growth, so that short and simple message is nothing short of the truth. The head coach at Carrolton High School, Joey King, is not the type of coach to allow that to set in.
"It is amazing playing for Coach King," said Mosley. "He prepares me to become a man. He teaches me life lessons and also motivates me and pushes me to go harder."
The Vols continue to impress many targets with their approach to recruiting and who they are bringing in. Talented skill players want to play with talented quarterbacks and it appears that Tennessee is primed to not have a quarterback issue anytime soon.
"It gives appeal to the Tennessee QB room because I know that I'll have QBs that can get me the ball," said Mosley.
Mosley plays with the Rivals No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the country for the 2025 cycle, Julian Lewis. So, Mosley knows how vital it is to have great quarterback play.
The fit seems to be a good one.
"I think I'll fit perfect in the Vols offense," said Mosley. "What appeals the most in the offense is the route concepts they have and 1-on-1 matchups."
Fast forward a bit and Mosley was at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta where he was chosen in the top portion of the wide receivers for the one-on-one competitions at the end. The current sophomore has elevated his game and continues to develop his skill set knowing this season could be one for the ages.
The active month for Mosley doesn't end there. He was also in attendance for the Atlanta regional for the Elite 11, where he would again talk to VolReport and give even more insight on his thoughts on Tennessee.
He continued to praise Tennessee as they are in a good position for the talented wideout early.
"I love Tennessee they are definitely Top 3," said Mosley. "I love their offense and I could see me playing in their offense."
He explained exactly why he could see himself playing in the Tennessee offense.
"There are a lot of 1-on-1s and option routes," said Mosley. "There is a lot you can do in the Tennessee offense."
The pace is something he also confirmed catches his eye, as well.
The Vols have been very successful recently at the quarterback positions as they have landed many top guys like Nico Iamaleava, George MacIntyre and Jake Merklinger.
"If I was to commit to Tennessee I know I’d be in good hands with the QB room," said Mosley.
One of, if not the top, target for Tennessee in 2026 cycle at the quarterback position, Faizon Brandon, was in attendance for the camp.
Mosley had the chance to catch some passes from Brandon and weighed in on how that experience was and how he believes the two could connect at the next level if Tennessee was the choice for both of the prospects.
"We would connect good you know," said Mosley. "Just keep making a bond and make plays on the field."
Quarterbacks are easy to pitch to when you have a former quarterback who played at an elite level like head coach Josh Heupel. However, it’s not all that similar for the receivers to pitch to.
Mosley still has a strong view on the head man in charge of the Vols football team.
"I would love to play for a guy like him," said Mosley. "He is a cool dude."
Mosley also added to his statement about Heupel by including his outlook on wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope
"The connection is becoming strong you know," said Mosley. "He’s funny and a really cool coach as well."
It’s not always that you see a Georgia kid grow up loving the University of Tennessee, however, that happens to be the case for Mosley.
“I have folks that live in Tennessee," said Mosley. "They’ve always been the school I wanted to play for when I was young.”
Mosley finished his conversation off with a message to all Vols fans across the nation.
“Go Vols!”
