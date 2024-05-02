The month of April has been very busy to say the least for one rising junior in Georgia. 2026 three-star Carrolton (Ga.) wide receiver Ryan Mosley holds over 20 offers to date. Schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Austin Peay, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, many others and now Tennessee have offered the talented wide-out the opportunity to play at their school. VolReport first connected with Mosley in early April and had the chance to circle back around recently to get a good insight on the recruitment and interest in a specific school. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound playmaker has been quietly blowing up and picking up interest from schools all across the country. On April 11, Mosley announced that the Vols had extended an offer.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

"Finally getting an offer from Tennessee had me speechless," said Mosley. "I have been waiting on that offer for years, now. The relationship has been great, I continued to visit and attend camps over the years, so they remembered me. I'm looking forward to getting closer with the coaches and staff." The coaches encouraged Mosley to continue working and to never be satisfied with where he is at. Complacency produces bad habits and limits growth, so that short and simple message is nothing short of the truth. The head coach at Carrolton High School, Joey King, is not the type of coach to allow that to set in. "It is amazing playing for Coach King," said Mosley. "He prepares me to become a man. He teaches me life lessons and also motivates me and pushes me to go harder." The Vols continue to impress many targets with their approach to recruiting and who they are bringing in. Talented skill players want to play with talented quarterbacks and it appears that Tennessee is primed to not have a quarterback issue anytime soon. "It gives appeal to the Tennessee QB room because I know that I'll have QBs that can get me the ball," said Mosley. Mosley plays with the Rivals No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the country for the 2025 cycle, Julian Lewis. So, Mosley knows how vital it is to have great quarterback play. The fit seems to be a good one. "I think I'll fit perfect in the Vols offense," said Mosley. "What appeals the most in the offense is the route concepts they have and 1-on-1 matchups." Fast forward a bit and Mosley was at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta where he was chosen in the top portion of the wide receivers for the one-on-one competitions at the end. The current sophomore has elevated his game and continues to develop his skill set knowing this season could be one for the ages. The active month for Mosley doesn't end there. He was also in attendance for the Atlanta regional for the Elite 11, where he would again talk to VolReport and give even more insight on his thoughts on Tennessee.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available