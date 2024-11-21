2026 3-star WR Tyran Evans looking to learn more about Vols after new offer

Hough (N.C.) 2026 receiver Tyran Evans (Photo by Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

As Tennessee continues to expand its recruiting board for the future and footprint in North Carolina, it seemed obvious to extend interest in Tyran Evans. The 2026 three-star breakout wide receiver kicked off his junior season at Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina in an explosive way, recording 319 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games of the season in matchups against other future Division I receivers he identifies with. "Doing more work on my own time in the offseason (has led to the breakout)," Evans said.

The interest from the Tennessee coaching staff did ultimately come and resulted in the Vols extending an offer earlier this month. "It was a great phone call with the coaches,” Evans said. “They let me know I had an offer." The first thing you notice when watching Evans is his impressive size. His 6-foot-3 frame allows him to effectively box out any defender once he cuts across their face. While that big and physical frame makes him a weapon in the intermediate and red zone, he is not limited to that role. "The staff at Tennessee likes that I'm explosive and productive," Evans said.