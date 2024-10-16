2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 top-100 recruit Zion Elee is already scheduling another visit after his first to Tennessee football.
The Vols' veteran guard was the lone player represented on the All-SEC Teams.
Josh Heupel isn't satisfied with Tennessee's offense, but he doesn't think its far off from where it needs to be.
Transcript of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media ahead of Alabama.
Video of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and players meeting with the media to preview The Third Saturday in October.
2026 top-100 recruit Zion Elee is already scheduling another visit after his first to Tennessee football.
The Vols' veteran guard was the lone player represented on the All-SEC Teams.
Josh Heupel isn't satisfied with Tennessee's offense, but he doesn't think its far off from where it needs to be.