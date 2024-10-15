2027 top 50 recruit, 4-star CB Ace Alston reacts to Vols visit, UT defense

in other news
Josh Heupel on Tennessee's offense: "We're close on things"
Josh Heupel isn't satisfied with Tennessee's offense, but he doesn't think its far off from where it needs to be.
Everything Josh Heupel said to kickoff Tennessee-Alabama week
Transcript of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media ahead of Alabama.
WATCH: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, players preview Alabama week
Video of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and players meeting with the media to preview The Third Saturday in October.
Tennessee LB Keenan Pili out for the season with ACL injury
Tennessee will be without Keenan Pili, its starting middle linebacker, for the remainder of the season.
Where Tennessee basketball debuted in preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press preseason hoops poll is out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
