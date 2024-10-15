Where Tennessee football defense will turn in absence of Keenan Pili

in other news
The Tennessee defense might not have been aware of it at the time, but it was finding out about life without Keenan Pili for much of its game against Florida last Saturday.
The Vols’ veteran linebacker exited the game in the first quarter after laying on the turf for several minutes. He watched the rest of Tennessee’s 23-17 overtime victory over the Gators from the sideline.
Two days later, Josh Heupel confirmed that Pili would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, leaving the Vols void of one of its key pieces at linebacker, but not entirely out of place.
Since the spring, Tennessee coaches raved about the depth on that of the ball, particularly at linebacker where Arion Carter was impressing as a true freshman before an injury late last season and Jeremiah Telander played a bigger than expected role down the stretch.
Now sophomores, both players will be paramount in the Vols defensive success heading into a critical second half of the season with an SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff spot still on the table.
"You can’t replace (Pili), his leadership and his overall God-given ability," Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. "It's just a committee (at linebacker). We try to put guys in the right spots to be successful. How we call the game, what we put on is always key. But we got a good feel for our guys. (Jeremiah) Telander has played a ton of ball, (Carter) has played a ton of ball.
"Jalen (Smith) has played some ball for us. So we got some guys and I’m very confident they’ll be in and ready for the challenge. Obviously, there will be a learning curve."
The coaching staff's use of the rotation at linebacker has been beneficial through six games. Telander has been a fixture in that rotation, playing 163 defensive snaps, including 67 snaps at middle linebacker in place of Pili against Florida.
Telander has transitioned from rotation piece to one of the voices of Tennessee's defense--a role his teammates and coaches feel confident in him taking over.
"Telander works his butt off," Tennessee linebacker Kalib Perry said. "He's always one of the first people in the building, constantly trying to find ways to improve. Whichever linebacker that's going to step in there with him, he's always going to communicate. We know that we're all on the same page...I'm excited for him. I know it's a new opportunity and I have no doubt and no worry that he's going to come in and do his thing."
Telander won't be alone. Perry, who started last week at outside linebacker, has the versatility to play both--something that first-year position coach William Inge emphasized when he arrived last spring.
Perry played 23 snaps at middle linebacker in the Vols' season opener against Chattanooga and has been on the field for 64 snaps as an outside linebacker, while Jalen Smith has spent time at both positions this season.
"Coach (Inge) has always prepped us, always having us come in early," Perry said. "We always spend a lot of time in the building just trying to make sure that we're prepared for any scenario...You never know what's going to happen on the field, so we need to be able to step into a role and not have any fall-offs and we know with all our preparation it makes us prepared to be able to play confident on the field."
The linebackers passed their first test without Pili, but another, more stern challenge awaits the Tennessee defense on Saturday against No. 7 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at Neyland Stadium.
It starts with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, who's elusive ability has already burned several defenses. Taking away those avenues will go a long way in the Vols trying for their second win against Alabama in three years. A young but experienced linebacking corps should help.
"When you have a great player, you have to get used to it," Banks said. "You can't simulate that in practice, (Milroe's) athleticism. His speed, his strength in his arm. There's a lot of things that he brings to the table that are challenging for a defense. I think when the game goes and we get a feel for it, his speed and the way he moves around, we will be able to settle in.
"He's definitely a great challenge for us and I know our kids are very excited for the opportunity."
