Where Tennessee football defense will turn in absence of Keenan Pili

The Tennessee defense might not have been aware of it at the time, but it was finding out about life without Keenan Pili for much of its game against Florida last Saturday.

The Vols’ veteran linebacker exited the game in the first quarter after laying on the turf for several minutes. He watched the rest of Tennessee’s 23-17 overtime victory over the Gators from the sideline.

Two days later, Josh Heupel confirmed that Pili would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, leaving the Vols void of one of its key pieces at linebacker, but not entirely out of place.

Since the spring, Tennessee coaches raved about the depth on that of the ball, particularly at linebacker where Arion Carter was impressing as a true freshman before an injury late last season and Jeremiah Telander played a bigger than expected role down the stretch.

Now sophomores, both players will be paramount in the Vols defensive success heading into a critical second half of the season with an SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff spot still on the table.

"You can’t replace (Pili), his leadership and his overall God-given ability," Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. "It's just a committee (at linebacker). We try to put guys in the right spots to be successful. How we call the game, what we put on is always key. But we got a good feel for our guys. (Jeremiah) Telander has played a ton of ball, (Carter) has played a ton of ball.

"Jalen (Smith) has played some ball for us. So we got some guys and I’m very confident they’ll be in and ready for the challenge. Obviously, there will be a learning curve."