JR Hardrick is a prime example as he is a class of 2026 prospect from South Pittsburg. Hardrick is an edge rusher that measures in at 6-foot-6, 215-pounds with plenty of room to grow.

“It's located in the city and that's new to me being from a small town," said Hardrick. "I like it though because you can meet new people and make new friends and connections. They embraced me and made me feel like it was home.”

Being inside the state, it is no shock that he made a trip to see the Vols. Making the short drive came with some newness, though.

“I really put my highlights out late but everyone likes my frame and how long l am," said Hardrick. "They feel like l have great potential. They also think I work very well with my hands and extension.”

This combined with his tape has been what's caught coaches' attentions across the nation.

His frame is quite impressive as his height is already SEC-ready. His weight could see just a bit of improvement but he has plenty of time to do so.

“Knoxville was my first visit anywhere,” said Hardrick. “I feel like it went well. I enjoyed every college that I went to the last three days. I learned some things I could apply to myself to make me a better person and player. Overall, it was a great start to my recruitment.”

The edge rusher from South Pittsburg had the chance to speak to many people from the staff including his potential college position coach Rodney Garner.

“I was able to talk with Coach (Josh) Heupel and Coach (Rodney) Garner who would be my position coach and is one of the best in the country," said Hardrick. "We had a good talk before the scrimmage. I was also able to speak with several of the other guys that are on staff. Coach (Scott) Altizer was great on arrival and made me feel welcome. It was great being able to speak to so many current coaches as well as several past coaches that were there such as Coach (David) Cutcliffe, and Coach (Rhett) Brooks.”

Tennessee has a specific position in mind for the 2026 edge rusher. He'd play LEO which is where Byron Young and James Pearce Jr. has seen so much success in recent years.

The position is a hybrid between edge rusher and linebacker that stands up at the end of the defensive line. The Vols have used this well under Heupel as it takes advantage of the outside linebacker's athleticism.

“They told me the position I play now in high school is their LEO position," said Hardrick. "We didn't talk much about anything else since this was my first trip. It was really just getting to know the staff and getting a feel.”

Hardrick dove deeper into what he wanted to learn more about when considering Tennessee.

There are a few things he'd like to check off his list on future visits.

“I would like to see what a typical day is like with meetings, practice, etc," said Hardick. "They were scrimmaging Thursday night so I didn't really get a chance to tour as much as I would like. I also want to see what a game day is like this fall. I have never been to a game at Neyland Stadium so it would be cool to experience that at some point.”

He has yet to receive his Vols offer but it seems to be something that he is hopeful to receive.

The weight of representing his home state and playing at the SEC level isn't lost on him as he works to gain the offer.

“It would mean a lot if Tennessee offered me," said Hardrick. "It would be an honor and I would be grateful they offered me because not many people make it to the Division I level.”

Not only being able to play at this high of a level but being so close to home is another big factor in what appeals to him. If he's able to secure an offer and chooses Tennessee, it would provide the opportunity for his family to see him play on a consistent basis.

“I would love to have the opportunity to stay close to family, but only God knows for sure what the future holds for me.”

He does want to visit Knoxville again this year, despite planning to come back for a camp, as well.

“I would love to come back to Rocky Top," said Hardrick. "I enjoyed every moment of the time l was there last week.”