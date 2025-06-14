2026 in-state ATH Luke Thompson picks Tennessee football

In-state safety Luke Thompson has committed to Tennessee following an official visit to campus last weekend.
The speedy safety is the latest in his family to choose the Vols, as others have come to Tennessee for track, football, and cheerleading. Now it’s the Franklin High School standout’s turn.
“It means a lot to me to play where a good portion of my family went. Now I just need to stay focused and keep working because this is step one of my process.”
Last weekend, his family joined him on campus for an official visit to get a deeper look at the program, a visit that would seal the deal in his recruitment.
“I love the coaching staff and the players. They were very detailed but also had a fun side to them. We also all have very common goals,” Thompson told VolReport.
During the visit, was able to connect with now future coordinator Tim Banks more in-depth and get a feel for their football character.
“I like how competitive and detailed they both are. I also like how they have a fun side to them too.”
When it comes to on the field, he is able to make a lot of plays tracking down the ball carrier from the safety position with his speed and athleticism.
Defensive backs coach Willie Martinez and the rest of the staff believes as they improve the technical aspects of playing the position, Thompson will only continue to improve and grow into his potential.
“They like my speed. They think the number one thing for me to work on is technique but it is something that they will coach,” he said. “Coach Nez also likes my natural playmaking ability that most high school athletes do not have.”
