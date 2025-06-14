2026 in-state ATH Luke Thompson picks Tennessee football

(Photo by Luke Thompson/IG)

In-state safety Luke Thompson has committed to Tennessee following an official visit to campus last weekend. The speedy safety is the latest in his family to choose the Vols, as others have come to Tennessee for track, football, and cheerleading. Now it’s the Franklin High School standout’s turn. “It means a lot to me to play where a good portion of my family went. Now I just need to stay focused and keep working because this is step one of my process.”

Last weekend, his family joined him on campus for an official visit to get a deeper look at the program, a visit that would seal the deal in his recruitment. “I love the coaching staff and the players. They were very detailed but also had a fun side to them. We also all have very common goals,” Thompson told VolReport. During the visit, was able to connect with now future coordinator Tim Banks more in-depth and get a feel for their football character. “I like how competitive and detailed they both are. I also like how they have a fun side to them too.”