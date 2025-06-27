Former Tennessee basketball forward Igor Milicic Jr. signs NBA contract

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Yahoo describes an Exhibit-10 contract as ' a one-year, minimum salary agreement that isn't guaranteed. It can also include an optional bonus of up to $75,000 that will be rewarded if a player, after he's waived, spends at least 60 days with a team's G League affiliate.'

According to Jon Chepkevich, Milicic has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tennessee basketball forward Igor Milicic Jr. is getting a shot in the NBA.

Tennessee brought in Milicic this past off-season out of Charlotte. In one year, he produced 9.4 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 31.4% on 3-pointers.

He also contributed 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Milicic began his career at Virginia before transferring to Charlotte. As a freshman with the Hoos, Milicic appeared in 16 matches while posting averages of 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals on 37.9% shooting from the field.

After his lone season in Charlottesville, he joined the 49ers. As a sophomore, he played in 35 games including 22 starts. In 21.3 minutes a night, he raised his averages to 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals per game on 47.6% shooting from the field.

Last year, he became a reliable scoring option as a junior. His scoring production rose to 12.8 points per match on 48.7% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting on 3-pointers. His deep-range accuracy came on 4.8 attempts per night.

He also rose his averages to 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals during the 2023-24 campaign.

This season resulted in Milicic being named a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection after starting 30 of the 31 games. He also notched 10 double-doubles during the year.

Before arriving to the states, Milicic averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 44.7% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three in 21 games for Orange Academy Ratiopharm of the German Pro B league in 2020-21.

He holds dual citizenship in both Croatia where he was born and Poland.

He has two younger brothers, Zoran Milicic and Teo Milicic who are both young basketball prospects.