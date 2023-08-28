Josh Heupel and Tennessee have proven over and over again that there are a few states that the Vols plan to recruit – and recruit hard. Mississippi is one of those states, and the Vols are continuing to attack that state. 2026 Ocean Springs (Miss.) athlete Sharroid Whitehead is an underclassman that many need to circle and remember the name of, as he is picking up a lot of buzz on the recruiting front. "It's (the recruiting process) going great," Whitehead told VolReport. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM. ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION VolReport dives in a bit deeper to find out more about Whitehead's recruitment and a specific recent offer.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound playmaker already holds a bit more than a handful of offers. Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia Tech and UCLA are among the early offers for the 10th-grade stud. "A lot of schools have been reaching out," Whitehead told VolReport. "As of right now, Penn State is showing crazy love and trying to get me up there as soon as possible." If some of the mentioned schools are already contacting the young star, the offer list will not only grow in overall number – but also in terms of big-name schools pursuing him. "Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M have been showing a lot of love to me and are most likely going to offer me after this season," Whitehead said. Recently, Whitehead received a stunning offer from Tennessee – which blew him away. "I just got the offer that I have wanted all summer," he said in regards to receiving the news from the Vols.

