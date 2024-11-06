Advertisement
in other news
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols basketball vs. Samford
The Kim Caldwell era is officially underway as the Lady Vols host Samford.
• Ryan Sylvia
Why Tennessee coaches ‘lost our damn minds’ after Miles Kitselman touchdown
The Tennessee tight end improvised and made one of the biggest plays of the Vols' win over Kentucky last Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman stays hot with Browns
The best of former Tennessee football players in the NFL this week.
• Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: William Inge, Alec Abeln, Tennessee players meet with media
Video of LB coach William Inge, TE coach Alec Abeln and Tennessee players talking with the media.
• Ryan Sylvia
2026 4-star WDE Tristian Givens recaps latest visit to Tennessee
2026 four-star weak-side defensive end Tristian Givens talks experiencing Neyland Stadium.
• Dale Dowden
in other news
2026 No. 1 RB Savion Hiter recaps game day visit to Tennesse
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE
