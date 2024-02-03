TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee recently extended an offer to the 10th-grade talent. Pile had plenty to say about the Vols as he detailed the relationship, along with his overall recruiting with VolReport .

2026 Parish Episcopal School (Tex.) wide receiver Jaylen Pile is really starting to see his offer list grow.

There is a current sophomore starting to emerge out of the state of Texas, which shouldn't be a shock considering the rich tradition of the state's high school football.

"The recruitment process has been really good so far," said Pile. "I'm hearing from a lot of great schools and building relationships.

"My recruitment is heating up and I've been talking to a lot of schools, but Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State and Virginia Tech have shown a lot of love so far."

Vols assistants Kelsey Pope and Kody Cook are both on the trail of this young prospect. It has made its way to Pile's ear that both coaches like how the smooth receiver runs routes and the possession of solid hands.

This matches perfectly with the self-analysis of the student-athlete when it comes to his game and what he excels at.

"My route running," said Pile. "I can run the entire route tree. I work with my WR coach, Margin Hooks, every week. Also, my hands and football IQ makes me stand out from other receivers."

The Dallas resident has full confidence in his fit into the Tennessee program.

"I really like the coaching staff, SEC competition and campus environment," said Pile.

Pile has previously taken a visit to Knoxville. He took in the sights and sounds of campus and came away with a positive impression.

"I really enjoyed my visit last April," said Pile. "The coaches were all showing energy, campus environment was great and the facilities were top notch."

There are plans for another trip in April for the spring game, as Pile has a few things he'd like to see.

"Really want to see how the team competes," said Pile.

There will be a chance to further relationships with the staff even before then as Pile tells VolReport that he will be on Rocky Top for Junior Day on Feb. 3.

"I'm really excited about the relationship I'm building with Coach Heupel and Coach Pope," said Pile. "They have believed in me from my freshman year, which means a lot to me."

To end with a side note, Pile has had distant ties to Tennessee in a sense, for years.

Who remembers the legends of Jason Witten and Kevin Burnette? Both were former Vols, and then ended up as Cowboys. They were teammates with the father of young Pile, Willie Pile, who played at Virginia Tech during his college days before becoming a Cowboy, as well.

"It's crazy because I've been hearing about Tennessee since I was little," said Pile. "My dad played with Jason Witten and Kevin Burnett, so I would always see their jerseys hanging up and hear their stories."