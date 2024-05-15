While new running backs coach De'Rail Sims has yet to coach in a game at Tennessee, he has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. Sims has used the spring period as an opportunity to strengthen relationships and create new ones. One of his stops included Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia where he offered a couple of players. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Among those offers was to running back Quinterrius Gipson who is coming off of a impressive freshman season.

A rising sophomore, Gipson already stands out at the tailback position, standing at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. That size, combined with his athleticism, can make him a dangerous runner when going downhill and his physical presence is something that caught Sims' attention. "Coach (De'Rail) Sims told me that he liked the way I run physically and with a lot of power," he told VolReport. The physicality in Gipson's game is something he takes pride in, and he believes it's a significant part of what makes him successful as a runner. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Local 3-star lineman Nic Moore picks up Tennessee football offer "I feel that what stands out about me is my physicality, precise cuts and running with a lot of power," Gipson said. While a running back with Gipson's skillset can carve a role in the majority of backfields in college football, he sees a specific fit in what the Vols have done in the run game in Josh Heupel's system. Though younger players are eager to go for the big play, Gipson sees the potential of running between the tackles with the running lanes that the Tennessee's offensive line has been able to create over the last couple of seasons. "In my opinion, I like how Tennessee runs between gaps and inside runs, which I feel is a good fit for me," Gipson said.