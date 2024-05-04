The expanded College Football Playoffs format is here with 12 teams making the field following the 2024 regular season. This puts Tennessee football in a position to earn a spot in the bracket. Here are the three biggest games that the Vols need to win to be a part of the new-look playoffs. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

1) vs. Alabama (Oct. 19)

It's a different Alabama team than usual, but taking down the Tide will still hold weight. Even though Nick Saban is in retirement and Kalen DeBoer is now the headman, Alabama is still projected to be toward the top of the SEC. If the Vols can deal with the Tide for the second-straight time at Neyland Stadium, it would be a signature win that will boost their resume. Overcoming the emotions of Alabama's return to Knoxville and winning the rivalry matchup could go a long way in the eyes of the committee. A loss to the Tide wouldn't be an unforgivable error on Tennessee's record but it wouldn't do the Vols any favors. There's not many excuses to lose this meeting against Alabama given all the change in Tuscaloosa.

2) at Oklahoma (Sept. 21)

Tennessee is walking into what could go down as one of the most hostile environments in the country next year. Oklahoma is known for an effective home-field advantage and playing in its first-ever SEC game against the Vols will only amplify this. If redshirt-freshman Nico Iamaleava can keep his composure in Norman and slay the Sooners in his first SEC start, that would catapult Tennessee up the rankings early in the year. Oklahoma is projected to be another team in the hunt for a play-off spot, and taking care of business on the road would be a massive deal. The only other road test on the schedule that should worry the Vols is a trip to play Georgia. If Tennessee can't take care of the Sooners and also fall to the Bulldogs in Athens, it'll lack an impressive road victory.

3) vs. Florida (Oct. 12)

It's no secret that Florida is down. The Vols need to take advantage. They did in 2022 at home but couldn't on the road in 2023. Back in Neyland Stadium, this is a must-win game for Tennessee. The Gators play one of the toughest schedules in the country next year, as well. Along with an SEC slate, they will face Miami, UCF and Florida State. With their record trending toward being abysmal, the Vols can't be a rare win for their rival. While losses to Alabama and Oklahoma may be disappointing but not the end of the world, it'd be near catastrophic if the Vols dropped this one assuming Florida is as bad as expected.

Why not Georgia?