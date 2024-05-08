He is a three-star offensive tackle who stands at 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds.

Tennessee has always done well recruiting inside the state, however, it’s not every day that you see one of their offered prospects move to inside the state.

Baylor is the home school of Tennessee targets Cameron Sparks and Shekai Mills-Knight and the newly made home for Vols' commit Joakim Dodson .

Osenda previously attended Clearwater Academy International in Florida. Osenda recently announced that he would be transferring high schools to inside the Volunteer State, though.

Osenda recently detailed the move with VolReport as well as the importance of building a relationship with Tennessee now that he is in the state.

“I still have to learn more about the Vols program but as for the state of Tennessee, it would be a good placement for me as it feels like Alberta where I’m from," said Osenda. "So it definitely feels like I would fit in there."

Being around the Florida scene can be a bit hectic with a high energy sports scene and tons of competition. While Tennessee high school football is growing at a quick rate, it is still more relaxed.

Visiting is now more of a possibility for Osenda as the Vols are a whole lot closer to the 2026 offensive tackle.

“I definitely hope to visit now that I will be closer in the coming two years," said Osenda. "I called Coach (Aston) Walter to keep building a relationship with the program so I’m interested in how that goes.”

The genuine feeling catches the attention of the newly added Baylor Red Raider.

He confirmed to VolReport that this is what he believes to be a pitch to him when considering Tennessee.

“They are really interested in building relationships with players and trying to keep in touch with them," said Osenda. "So it feels like they are very genuine."

Tennessee is closer to him now than ever and he acknowledges that when speaking to VolReport.

This transfer could open a lot of doors for a potential run on the Tennessee target board in the future.

“It makes it easier to build a relationship," said Osenda. "But I’ve always been intrigued by Tennessee and wanted to have this opportunity with this program for a while."