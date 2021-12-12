4-star 2023 TE Ethan Davis feels at ‘home’, commits to Vols

Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis has been building toward a decision for quite some time. On Sunday; he pulled the trigger by committing to Tennessee.

“Tennessee just felt like home honestly,” Davis said. “On my unofficial visit, they were able to visit with me and my family. I really enjoyed the city of Knoxville the whole coaching staff.”

Davis is excited about Josh Heupel and his high octane offense. The bond he made with the top Vol paved the way to his commitment.

“I can tell coach Heup is a true genuine person and he has not stopped recruiting me ever since June. They just kept on the gas ever since.”

Tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh was plenty excited to land Davis. Having a quality position coach was big for Davis.

“It’s really the same thing about Coach golesh because he was recruiting me and hes not only the OC but he is the tight end position coach in college. I feel like he can get me to the next level of development.”

Davis knows there will be some transition but he is thinking the move to the Vol offense will be minimal thanks to his current offense in high school.

“I feel I will mesh good because they run just like Collins Hill and I mean its not gonna be a transition from fast paced offense to fast pace offense.”