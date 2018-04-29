CHARLOTTE — Ben Smiley has only visited Virginia and South Carolina, but the 4-star defensive lineman from Indian River (Va.) plans on changing that this summer.

After his performing at the Nike Opening Regional in Charlotte, Smiley told VolQuest that Tennessee is among the schools contacting him the most right now and he hopes to make his first trip to Rocky Top “real soon.”

“The Vols have been recruiting me hard for a while now,” Smiley said.

“I talk to the coaches all the time, I feel real love from Tennessee. I’m in a hurry to just get up there. Sometime soon, I got to get up there.”

On Sunday, Smiley is set to release his Top 10 schools, and the Vols will definitely make the cut.