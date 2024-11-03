Advertisement
VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky
Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor give their thoughts on Tennessee football's win over Kentucky.
• Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky
Video of Josh Heupel, Nico Iamleava, Dylan Sampson and more Vols meeting with the media.
• Ryan Sylvia
LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky
Photos and video of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Kentucky on Nov. 3, 2024.
• Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?
My thoughts from Tennessee football's win over Kentucky on Saturday.
• Ryan Sylvia
Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky
Tennessee beat Kentucky on Saturday night. Here's how it happened.
• Noah Taylor
4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit
