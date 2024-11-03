Advertisement

VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor give their thoughts on Tennessee football's win over Kentucky.

 • Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

Video of Josh Heupel, Nico Iamleava, Dylan Sampson and more Vols meeting with the media.

 • Ryan Sylvia
LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

Photos and video of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Kentucky on Nov. 3, 2024.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?

Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?

My thoughts from Tennessee football's win over Kentucky on Saturday.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky

Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky

Tennessee beat Kentucky on Saturday night. Here's how it happened.

 • Noah Taylor

Published Nov 3, 2024
4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit
Dale Dowden  •  VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
