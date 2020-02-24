Kernersville, North Carolina defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie last made a trip to Rocky Top for the Georgia game last season. With his recruitment in full swing, he's prepping for another look at the Volunteers this spring.

"They are a school I'm interested in seeing again," Ritzie said. "I had a good time at the Georgia game last year. They have a good school. I've always been interested in Tennessee. I like the program and I like coach Pruitt. He's a good guy and he has a good vibe."

Pruitt has been influential with several key prospects during his first two full classes at Tennessee. He resonates with prospects because of his football mind and straight forward approach.

"It's a really chill personality," Ritzie said. "It's nothing over the top. It's not over exaggerated. When I've talked to him on the phone before, he's a pretty cool guy and a great person to talk to."

Ritzie's area recruiter is running backs coach Jay Graham. The two have spoke since Graham got to Rocky Top and it's Graham that is pushing to get him and other North Carolina prospects to campus soon.

"It was a good conversation," Ritzie said. "I'm going to be calling him again later today. I just think his facts are real truthful."

And then there is Tennessee's new defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who in just a couple of weeks on the job has made his presence felt with his ability to relate.

"I really liked his vibe," Ritzie said. "He was at Colorado and now he is at Tennessee. We are trying to build a good relationship now. I just like what he had to say."

Tennessee was one of 12 schools that made the latest cut when Ritzie released his top-12 earlier this year. They are obviously in it, but is there anything that Tennessee could be doing better in his recruitment?

"That's a good question because I think they are doing a very good job of recruiting me," Ritzie said. "I wouldn't say it's one or two coaches. It's literally the whole staff and they are after me. I talk to them every day."

