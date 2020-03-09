Lititz, Pennsylvania offensive lineman Nolan Rucci started the weekend at Clemson. That was followed up by a trip across the Smoky Mountains to visit Rocky Top.

"It was great," Rucci said. "It was a.nice drive through the mountains. We toured the facilities and had a nice talk with coach Friend and coach Osovet. I actually got a chance to tour the academic facilities and talk to academic advisors to see how guys juggle those two things. The one thing I was really impressed with was the level of academics. That wasn't something I was expecting. I'm going to do engineering and so looking at their engineering program was highly touted."

Aside from the campus tour. Rucci felt a good vibe in his time spent with Will Friend and the offensive staff.

"Sitting down with coach Friend and the offensive staff and just talking ball was something that was nice," Rucci said. "Just breaking down X's and O's and going over film. Seeing how he coaches his guys was a pretty cool piece for me. Seeing how that process works and how he does it because everywhere we go they do it differently."

And after seeing how Friend operates. Rucci could envision playing at Tennessee. But what put him at ease with how Friend operates?

"I do like how he coaches his players," Rucci said. "It's similar to what I do with my school. My dad who played in the league for a little bit is my offensive line coach so I'm very grateful for having a guy who knows what he is doing teaching me. To see the same type of concepts is cool."