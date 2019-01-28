Memphis 4-star OL Chris Morris sees program growth in return to Rocky Top
Memphis, Tennessee offensive lineman Chris Morris had his recruitment take off last summer after several impressive performances on the camp circuit. This weekend, the 4-star lineman was in Knoxville to see Tennessee for the first time since last spring and it was a great chance to reacquaint himself with the Vols.
"The visit was great," Morris told VolQuest. "I got time to catch up with some of the players and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt again. It was just good to see it all again."
That lengthy amount of time between visits gave Morris a good chance to see where he's seen growth in the program.
"It starts with the staff," Morris said "Everything is more tight now. You can tell they are becoming as one, especially the players."
Tennessee has enjoyed recent success on the river delta with players like Jeremy Banks, Jerome Carvin and Eric Gray picking Rocky Top to be their college football home. That's another point the staff and players are driving home to 2020 Memphis prospects like Morris.
"I got to spend a lot of time with Jeremy this weekend," Morris said.
"They are telling me I need to keep the Memphis pipeline going. He tells me how it's a family up there. How it's effected him and what Tennessee can do for a player both on and off the field."
Morris has been a priority for Tennessee for quite sometime and he got that Volunteer vibe this weekend in talking with the staff. He very much enjoys talking with Pruitt about the rebirth of Tennessee football.
"They just continue to tell me it's the best place for a player to be," Morris said. "Coach Pruitt tells me that he will always have my back. He says he has come up from a similar lifestyle like me and he can relate. He's straight forward and I like that about him. He's going to tell you the truth."
And then there is offensive line coach Will Friend, who sees Morris as a top-shelf tackle for this 2020 class. Morris loves that Friend has an easy going demeanor.
"Coach Friend is more levelheaded which relates to me," Morris said. "He relates to the kids he's coaching and recruiting. We talk a lot on the phone."
Texas A&M, Arkansas and several others join Tennessee in the race to land Morris. This weekend did Tennessee a lot of good, but he is taking things slow for now.
"Everyone is pretty much the same," Morris said. "Going down this weekend made me feel good about Tennessee and they are high on the list, but everyone is the same right now."
And when he visits schools, he's not just looking at the some of the flashy recruiting pitches. It's not all about he hot sauce for Morris as he tries to find the best fit for him.
"I'm looking at the entire school," Morris said. "I talk to the players, coaches, the academics. I need to know if football doesn't work out, that I have something to fall back on. All of those things are very important to my decision."
Rivals.com ranks Morris as a 4-star offensive tackle in the class of 2020.