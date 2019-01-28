Memphis, Tennessee offensive lineman Chris Morris had his recruitment take off last summer after several impressive performances on the camp circuit. This weekend, the 4-star lineman was in Knoxville to see Tennessee for the first time since last spring and it was a great chance to reacquaint himself with the Vols.

"The visit was great," Morris told VolQuest. "I got time to catch up with some of the players and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt again. It was just good to see it all again."

That lengthy amount of time between visits gave Morris a good chance to see where he's seen growth in the program.

"It starts with the staff," Morris said "Everything is more tight now. You can tell they are becoming as one, especially the players."

Tennessee has enjoyed recent success on the river delta with players like Jeremy Banks, Jerome Carvin and Eric Gray picking Rocky Top to be their college football home. That's another point the staff and players are driving home to 2020 Memphis prospects like Morris.

"I got to spend a lot of time with Jeremy this weekend," Morris said.

"They are telling me I need to keep the Memphis pipeline going. He tells me how it's a family up there. How it's effected him and what Tennessee can do for a player both on and off the field."