4-star OT Miles McVay growing comfortable with Tennessee

East St. Louis offensive tackle Miles McVay has heard plenty about Tennessee.

McVay has been in frequent communication with the Vols as his recruitment has picked up, but he’s also heard plenty about them from his former teammate JaVontez Spraggins, who was Tennessee’s starting right guard in 2021.

Being able to see Tennessee in person for the first time in January, however, helped the Vols slide up McVay’s list.

“It was cool,” McVay told Volquest. “They showed me some stuff on the phone, but it looked way better in person. Coach (Glenn) Elarbee and I had time to talk and he broke down some of my film and discussed some of the things we do at my school and what they do. He told me he likes what I do and also showed me some things I do wrong that he would like to see get better. It was a great learning experience and I had fun.”

Tennessee offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee and McVay really hit it off during the visit. McVay, who is considered the No. 51 overall player in the country by Rivals, thoroughly enjoyed Elarbee going over his film with him.

At 6-foot-7, 336-pounds, McVay is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and the best player in the state of Illinois.

“I never want to hear that I’m perfect or whatever,” McVay explained. “I don’t like to hear that because I know the things I can get better at. If I want people to tell me how good I am, I’ll go to the crib and have my Momma praise me.

“It felt good for Coach Elarbee to tell me what I did good and what I need to work on. Stuff that fits the scheme they run at Tennessee. That no huddle offense is something we run at my high school but a little slower. That fast-paced offense is something I gel with really well. It also makes it easier for us because it makes the defense tired and we can get some pancake blocks. It felt good talking to Coach Elarbee because I got to see how he coaches and critiques us. It’ll be tougher in practice and in a game, but you get a feel for things.”