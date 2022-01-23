4-star QB Christopher Vizzina loves Saturday on Rocky Top

It wasn't the first time that Birmingham, Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina has been to Knoxville. But this visit was different. It was more personal and a great chance to get a feel for Rocky Top.

"Everything was really nice," Vizzina said. "I love the coaches. Coach Heupel, coach Halzle were big on my development today. We watched some of the quarterbacks they have worked with in the past so that was something nobody has done on these visits. I loved the facility and I got to go to a game this year. I'm glad I have that out of the way. The fanbase is amazing. I got to go to the basketball game. It was crazy. I want to come back."

Vizzina watched film of Hendon Hooker, Drew Lock, Dillon Gabriel and others and the improvement they made under Josh Heupel. He loved to watch the offense.

"It's fast paced," Vizzina said. "They like to throw it around. I'd like to say I run pretty good, but I want to throw first. That's what is fun about this. They play fast, but they let it go deep."

Vizzina looks forward to his next trip to Tennessee, which is most likely to take place this spring.

"Definitely for a spring practice," Vizzina said. "That's what I want to see the most out of gameday visits and junior days is I want to see a practice."

So where does Tennessee stand after this visit?

"They are pretty high, but that didn't change," Vizzina said. "They were up there when I went to my first game. They are up there."

Playing the SEC is something that definitely appeals to the Alabama native.

"Growing up in Alabama, I"ve watched SEC football my entire life," Vizzina said. "I"m not saying I have to play in the SEC, but it's always been a dream of mine."

As for a decision, the rubber is going to meet the road over the next few months. He wants to be a leader for his future football home.

"Originally I wanted to do it before my senior year, but I think it could be coming closer," Vizzina said. "I want to go to some spring practices and see the coaches coach. Maybe around that time. I don't have a for sure answer, but just what I'm thinking right now.

"I want to build a class. That's my big thing"

And as for what he is looking for, Vizzina wants to be coached up both on and off the field.

"I'm looking for a place that will develop me as a person," Vizzina said. "My character and my faith is really strong to me. I want to be around people that will build me up. I also want to go to the NFL so be around coaches that can develop me to that point. I'm no where near where I want to be. I'm excited to get to know these coaches."