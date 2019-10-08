Sitting in the front row on Saturday night, Ravenwood defender Reggie Grimes watched an undermanned Tennessee team put some a solid fight for the longest time against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. He soaked up the atmosphere and listened to the coaches talk after the game about where they want to take the program.

"I can come in and play and play a lot early," Grimes said. "They have great kids with good character and good leadership. They just don't have a lot of depth. My class would help them stay in a lot of these ball games and help win a bunch."

The Vols led late in the first half before the Dawgs pulled away for a comfortable win. The final score was not an indication of how the game was played and Grimes is the first to acknowledge that.

"For a while there it was a ballgame," Grimes said. "It was a lot closer than people expected it to be going into the half. If they cut out a few errors and get a few more guys then they will be a formidable squad for sure."

And the chance to come in and play early and get after the quarterback is something that stands out to the in-state defender.

"That's definitely a positive," Grimes said. "That was their pitch. They need pass rushers. Guys that can get to the quarterback and that's what I do."

Much of Tennessee's staff knows Grimes and his family well. After all, Pruitt played with his dad in Tuscaloosa and members of the staff have spent time at Alabama.

"I know they will look out for me," Grimes said. "It's more of a family thing and that's a bonus. They will look out for me and they will have my back out of respect for my dad. If I go to Tennessee, that's something I'd be really confident in."