Tennessee football gets in early for possible top 2028 quarterback

If there's one thing Josh Heupel has done well on the recruiting trail, it's land some of the top quarterbacks in the country with Tennessee football. A former national champion signal caller himself, the opportunity to play for someone who's done the job at a high level and employs a dynamic offense as a coach is tough to turn down. The result has been landing the likes of five-stars Nico Iamaleava and Faizon Brandon with highly-touted four-stars Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre and Tayven Jackson in the mix. Now, with targets already being circled for the 2027 cycle, Heupel and company have dipped into the 2028 ranks. These are recruits who are going into their sophomore seasons. After being on campus this past weekend, Treyvone Towns Jr. left with an offer from the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

