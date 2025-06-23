LOOK: Tennessee football QB Joey Aguilar inside Neyland Stadium

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He posted a picture on his Instagram story inside Neyland Stadium with Aguilar.

As he prepares for a quarterback battle alongside Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre , the App State , UCLA transfer was posted by Danny Hernandez, a 'QB Mentor.'

Tennessee football's spring transfer portal quarterback addition, Joey Aguilar , is making his way around campus.

Last season with the Mountaineers, Aguilar completed 55.9% of passes for 3,003 yards. He tossed 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a All-Sun Belt honorable mention.

Afterward, he transferred to UCLA to take advantage of the junior college ruling that gave players an additional year of eligibility. However, with Nico Iamaleava leaving UT and headed west, he swapped places with the former five-star and made the move to Knoxville.

Now, he has a short amount of time to adjust to a new school and try to beat freshmen Merklinger and MacIntyre for the starting job at Tennessee.

As a junior with App State, Aguilar completed 63.7% of passes for 3,757 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 picks. This earned him Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Cure Bowl MVP.

He also ran for a total of five touchdowns in his two seasons at App State.

These productive seasons have earned him multiple school records:

— Single-season passing yards (3,757 - 2023)

— Single-season passing touchdowns (33 - 2023)

— Single-season total offense (4,002 - 2023)

— Single-season 200-yard passing games (13 - 2023)

— Single-season pass completions (293 - 2023)

— Single-season pass attempts (460 - 2023)

Prior to his time with the Mountaineers, Aguilar played two seasons at Diablo Valley Community College in central California.

His prep career was at Freedom High School. In his final two years, he threw for 5,575 yards with 59 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a First-team All-Bay 6 those final pair of seasons.