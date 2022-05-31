4-star Rico Walker likes established relationships and more at Tennessee

Back in April, Hickory, North Carolina defender Rico Walker made his way to Knoxville for a big visit. He followed that up this past weekend with a return trip that was more about hanging out and not the normal recruiting pitch.

"Just the visit in general wasn't about football," Walker said. "It was about having fun and getting back with some of the recruits that I'm cool with. Spending time with the coaches in a more chill way. I've been here several times so they don't have to pitch anything."

Walker liked the laid back approach and he also heard the pitch from recruits already committed to Tennessee.

"I like that other cats see my talent and want me to be a part of what they are a part of," Walker said. "It's a good thing. I'm real close with Nico as I knew him from the last visit. I got close with some other cats like Caleb (Herring) and some others."

Walker and Iamaleava message back and forth on social media. The two first met back in April and it's been growing since then.

"We are cool and he doesn't have to be on me hard," Walker said. "He knows that I know we can build this class if I come to Tennessee. He's cool people and I love that."