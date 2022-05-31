4-star Rico Walker likes established relationships and more at Tennessee
Back in April, Hickory, North Carolina defender Rico Walker made his way to Knoxville for a big visit. He followed that up this past weekend with a return trip that was more about hanging out and not the normal recruiting pitch.
"Just the visit in general wasn't about football," Walker said. "It was about having fun and getting back with some of the recruits that I'm cool with. Spending time with the coaches in a more chill way. I've been here several times so they don't have to pitch anything."
Walker liked the laid back approach and he also heard the pitch from recruits already committed to Tennessee.
"I like that other cats see my talent and want me to be a part of what they are a part of," Walker said. "It's a good thing. I'm real close with Nico as I knew him from the last visit. I got close with some other cats like Caleb (Herring) and some others."
Walker and Iamaleava message back and forth on social media. The two first met back in April and it's been growing since then.
"We are cool and he doesn't have to be on me hard," Walker said. "He knows that I know we can build this class if I come to Tennessee. He's cool people and I love that."
It's been well established that Rodney Garner recruited Walker's dad Ricardo many moons ago. He is tight with the family which makes the relationship with the younger Walker that much easier.
"I love that man," Walker said. "He makes sure I'm straight and he is always checking up on me. We have a good relationship."
Walker doesn't want to name leaders, but said Tennessee is right at the top.
"It's not far from home and my pops don't want me going far from home," Walker said. "Just coach G and the love I get here is great. I click with coach Ekekler, coach BJ, coach Banks and just the entire staff."
So in.a perfect world, Walker doesn't plan on doing anything anytime soon. He is taking more of a slow approach compared to other kids in the 2023 class. He wants to take his time and feel confident before he announces any type of commitment.
"I'm going to take my officials and then do something probably after the season," Walker said. "I may take my official to Tennessee in June. I think it's important to stay in touch and just keep recruiting me. Just keep building a relationship with each other.