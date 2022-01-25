4-star Sam Pendleton picks up offer and talks Vol weekend visit

Winston Salem, North Carolina area offensive lineman Sam Pendleton continues to add more traction in recruiting. The big and burley lineman was in Knoxville over the weekend where he picked up an offer from Tennessee.

"It was great to have an opportunity to come down and talk to coach Elarbee and coach Huepel in person," Pendleton said. "Come see everything. It was my first time on campus to be honest and overall it was really good."

Coming in, Pendleton didn't know a great deal about Tennessee, but he did know that the Vols have gained some momentum under Josh Heupel and staff.

"I knew they had a new coaching staff and I knew they were an up and coming program," Pendleton said. "Especially offensively and I was impressed with how they run things and how smooth it was. They were honest with me and any questions I had they answered them."

Pendleton really hit it off with Elarbee as those two have started to have more and more dialogue in the recruiting process.

"Coach Elarbee is a great person and a great coach," Pendleton said. "He's very studied. He's a great person to talk film with. I got a chance to go over some of my film with him and some of the things he liked and some of the things he would like to fix. Overall he's just a really great coach and person."



