VolQuest - 4-star Smael Mondon feels 'home vibe and comfortable' on Rocky Top

Dallas, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon has laid relatively low during the spring and summer as COVID-19 has taken coaches and kids off the recruiting trail. With that said, he has still seen plenty of attention as a final 5 of Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Florida have schools across the SEC looking for information on the low-key Paulding County product.

"It's been different, but I've just been chilling," Mondon said. "It's been different with the coaches doing a lot of Zoom calls and stuff like that. It's not been bad though."

Tennessee has found itself in the middle of a dog fight to land the peach state playmaker. The lead recruiter is Brian Niedermeyer, but it's more than just Tennessee's linebackers coach that have the Vols in the mix.

"I have a good relationship with all the coaches at Tennessee," Mondon said. "When I've been ups there it has a home vibe to it and I feel comfortable there. I think those are the main things that stand out about Tennessee."

The relationship with Niedermeyer started over a year ago when Niedermeyer was the tight ends coach. Now he coaches linebackers and not only being the lead recruiter, but potential position coach is a solid for the Vols.

"He's a cool dude," Mondon said. "He's easy to talk to and the fact he would be coaching me is good."