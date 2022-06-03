4-star Tausili Akana talks Thursday visit to Rocky Top

Utah linebacker Tausili Akana had been to Knoxville last summer, but he wanted to get another look at Tennessee. Thursday he made his way to town to take a deeper look at Rocky Top.

"I definitely feel like going on campus again and seeing everything for myself was something I enjoyed," Akana said. "Talking to the coaches and get to know coach (Chop) and coach Ekeler more. They showed me what Tennessee was about and how they see me playing and how I could impact Tennessee."

The vibe in Knoxville last summer versus this summer was something Akana could see and feel because his game has improved.

"I felt more special on this trip because I've improved on my game," Akana said. "They said I'm one of their top guys for defense and that hit me pretty hard which felt good."

Akana talks to Tennessee commitment Nico Iamaleava and Vol target Francis Mauigoa a good amount. He met Mauigoa on a trip to Oregon and they hit it off. He will see Iamaleava next week when both are in Vegas.

"I talk to Nico pretty much a lot," Akana said. "I'm going up to Vegas to play with him in a 7v7 tournament. He's on me every day about Tennessee. He is telling me what we an do and how we can bring Tennessee back."



