Senior wideout Jauan Jennings became the second Tennessee standout to come off the board over the weekend, as the Nashville native went No. 217 overall to the San Fransisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

On Friday, outside linebacker Darrell Taylor went No. 48 overall to Seattle in the second round.

Jennings will be coached by offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan, who should get the most out of the big slot wideout.

The former Blackman High (Tenn.) star had a rollercoaster first few seasons on Rocky Top, scoring two memorable touchdowns against Florida and Georgia, but also clashing with coaches, suffering a season-ending wrist injury and ultimately getting kicked off the team at the end of the 2017 season.

Jennings was reinstated by head coach Jeremy Pruitt that next season though, and the receiver responded by getting healthy and finishing his fifth-year senior season with a bang. He led the Vols in receptions (59), yards (969) and touchdowns (nine total). The 6-3, 218-pound wideout was nearly impossible to tackle in the open field at times, leading the nation in “avoided tackles,” per Pro Football Focus.



Despite Jennings clocking just a 4.72-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine in February, Pruitt dismissed the speed concerns surrounding the wideout and advocated that Jennings' tape is what's most important. In a radio appearance before Round 1 of the draft Thursday, Pruitt said, “I don’t care what Jennings runs in the 40. I don’t care what he jumps in the vertical. All I know is throw him the ball. You want the ball in the guy’s hands. Wherever he gets drafted, he’s going to play and he’s going to be an impact on the team.”