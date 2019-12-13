With just days before the Early Signing Period (Dec. 18), Tennessee is set for its biggest recruiting weekend of the year.

The Vols will host several commits officially, as well as priority targets like 5-star tight end Darnell Washington and 4-star defensive end Tyler Baron. The Vols are also hoping commits like Harrison Bailey, Cooper Mays and others visit unofficially to help recruit, same for 4-star defensive tackle Octavius Oxendine.

This is the last chance for Jeremy Pruitt and the staff to be in front of prospects before the contact period ends Sunday.

The Vols currently have 18 commits in the 2020 class.

Here’s a look at who all is set to visit officially this weekend: