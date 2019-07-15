It's been a few months since Las Vegas tight end Darnell Washington visited Knoxville earlier this spring. With summer in full burn, Washington told Volquest that he is set to get back to Rocky Top when the dead period lifts at the end of the month.

"I like Tennessee because how they treat everyone like family," Washington said. "I like how they say they will use me. Those are the reasons I'm interested in Tennessee."

Maybe the biggest reason that Washington is set for another look at the orange and white is his relationship with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer. Those two hit it off when Niedermeyer first got to Tennessee and it's only grown since then.

"We just talk about everything," Washington said. "We talk about how my family is doing. We talk about football and how they would use me. Sometimes we just talk to check up on me and see what's going on."

Then there is head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who has routinely found himself on FaceTime calls with the highly coveted athlete.

"We have a connection," Washington said. "Coach Pruitt and I have always had that from the first time we spoke at least from my point of view."

Washington visited the last time with his mom. Washington says that she liked her visit to Knoxville, but when it comes to a decision, he will make that call on his own.

"I hear where she is coming from, but she doesn't know anything about sports like that so her impact is small," Washington said. "I'm really doing this all on my own. The decision is going to be mine and not what I'm hearing from my family, friends and coaches."