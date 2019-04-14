5-star DL Justin Rogers 'definitely loves Tennessee' after official visit
Justin Rogers made his fifth trip to Tennessee this weekend, so the 5-star lineman wasn’t as wowed with the facilities or academic center.
He’s seen all that.
That doesn’t mean the Vols didn’t knock the visit out of the park though, as Rogers’ lasting impression Sunday was that Rocky Top is really starting to feel like home.
“It’s all family down here. I’ll definitely be back down here real soon. I just got a great vibe,” the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect said following his official visit during the Orange & White Game weekend.
"When you get on the field, it's a business but off the field it's a family. Tennessee, it’s a welcome feeling.”
Rogers spent the weekend hanging with players like Jordan Allen and Jerome Carvin. He’s grown close with area recruiter Chris Weinke and Tracy Rocker. He also got a refresher on Jeremy Pruitt’s vision for the program.
“With coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, Tennessee is on the come-up,” he said.
“Coach Weinke, coach Rocker, they just keep it real. They’re great persons. Coach Pruitt is a great person. The whole coaching staff is amazing.”
Just before jumping on a plane by to Michigan, the Oak Park standout had a 1-on-1 meeting in the head coach’s office. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman wants to play defensive tackle in college, and that’s exactly where Pruitt wants to slide Rogers into the fold in 2020. The Vols are one of the few schools recruiting Rogers — capable of being a mauling guard or an interior pass rusher — exclusively to play defense. After the Orange & White Game, Rogers saw a real opportunity with Tennessee, too.
“That’s a big thing that’s important to me. That’s a big role. Coach Pruitt said he likes me as a d-tackle and that’s important,” Rogers said.
“I definitely can come and start as a defensive tackle. Tennessee wants me to do what I want to do. DL is the best for me, so I’m going to play DL.”
Rogers made the trip with his mom Joya Townsel and his little brother. Townsel told VolQuest, “It was an awesome experience. I understand why he says it feels like home.”
"I wanted me mom to have a great feel,” Rogers added. “My brothers to feel welcome and that’s what they got.”
While the Vols have clearly surged in Rogers’ recruitment, the 5-star isn’t ready to announce a decision just yet. He is toying with the idea of taking an official visit to LSU and has plans to see California for the first time with a trip to USC.
“The goal is to make a decision by the summer,” he said. "I just have to talk to my coaches. I definitely love Tennessee though. Definitely love Tennessee. I’m going to camp with them (in June). Tennessee is definitely up there. It’s a great school.”