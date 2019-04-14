Justin Rogers made his fifth trip to Tennessee this weekend, so the 5-star lineman wasn’t as wowed with the facilities or academic center.



He’s seen all that.

That doesn’t mean the Vols didn’t knock the visit out of the park though, as Rogers’ lasting impression Sunday was that Rocky Top is really starting to feel like home.

“It’s all family down here. I’ll definitely be back down here real soon. I just got a great vibe,” the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect said following his official visit during the Orange & White Game weekend.

"When you get on the field, it's a business but off the field it's a family. Tennessee, it’s a welcome feeling.”

Rogers spent the weekend hanging with players like Jordan Allen and Jerome Carvin. He’s grown close with area recruiter Chris Weinke and Tracy Rocker. He also got a refresher on Jeremy Pruitt’s vision for the program.

“With coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, Tennessee is on the come-up,” he said.

“Coach Weinke, coach Rocker, they just keep it real. They’re great persons. Coach Pruitt is a great person. The whole coaching staff is amazing.”