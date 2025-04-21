5-star forward Nate Ament signs with Tennessee, Rick Barnes comments

Tennessee has officially signed its highest-ranked commit in program history. Nate Ament, the No. 4 player in the 2025 class, has put pen to paper to join the Vols for the upcoming season. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes gave his thoughts on what Ament brings to the table. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

"We are ecstatic to welcome Nate Ament and his fantastic family to Rocky Top," Barnes said. "While everyone is aware of just how special a player Nate is, what really drew us to him throughout the recruiting process was the type of person he is. Nate is a high-character, family-oriented young man with a tremendous, caring support system around him who will mesh with our program from day one. He brings a dynamic skill set to the hardwood, embodying the attributes of a modern basketball player. "Standing out with next-level positional size, he possesses the rare combination of the ability to dribble, pass and shoot with confidence and precision. Nate has a strong basketball IQ to go along with an excellent pairing of skill and toughness. He's the kind of versatile talent who can impact the game in a variety of ways and, in our eyes, he was the No. 1 player in the class. We are thrilled to have him in orange."