SAN ANTONIO — After an unofficial trip to Knoxville last month, 5-star wideout Jadon Haselwood signed financial aid paperwork with the Vols.

The nation's No. 4 overall prospect is set to choose between Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and FSU on Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl in Texas.

On Wednesday, Haselwood talked with VolQuest.com about how serious is interest is with the Vols.